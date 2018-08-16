PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Last flowers and ovations presented by Belarus to People's Artist Nikolay Kirichenko

The outstanding actor died on Tuesday at the age of 72. He played more than 90 roles in the National Academic Theater. He was playing until the last days, both on stage and at the cinema. He combined the creative profession with an administrative position - for several years he was the general director of Kupalovsky Theater and over 30 years was a teacher and professor.

Nikolay Kirichenko will be taken out of the theater in accordance with the established tradition with honors, under a stormy ovation, accompanied by an escort of honor guard. This ceremony is planned for 12:45, after which the People's Artist will be buried in the central alley of the Eastern Cemetery.

