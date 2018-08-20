3.43 RUB
New head of State Military-Industrial Committee appointed
The head of the department will be Roman Golovchenko. Prior to that, he held the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus in the United Arab Emirates. Roman Golovchenko worked in the State Military-Industrial Committee from 2009 to 2013, holding the post of the first deputy.
As the new head of the agency himself noted, a number of tasks have been set for him today, including moving from the stage of stabilization, planning and development, to the phase of creating high-tech weapons and equipment, as well as expanding the list of weapons that will be used both by the Belarusian army, and for export.
