Main intrigue of 4th International Army Games to be resolved today

The final of the competition Tank Biathlon will be held at the military training ground in Alabino. Of the 23 teams, the 4 strongest teams have reached the final: Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and China. All of them will participate in the relay race. There are 3 tank crews from each country. The task of each is to overcome obstacles, cover a distance of 16 kilometers and hit 24 targets. According to the results of previous competitions in Tank Biathlon, the team of Belarus occupies the third place. Also today, solemn closing of the games will take place.