World marks World Blood Donor Day
Today is World Blood Donor Day. In Belarus, a unified database of people who participate in blood transfusion is being created. About 20% of these people are under 30. Blood can be donated up to 5 times a year. The World Health Organization has set the task move to voluntary, non-remunerated blood donations by 2030.
After the blood donation procedure, all donors receive a portion of nutritious food to restore the body and a permit to take time off work on this day.
