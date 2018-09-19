PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Fundamental science with focus on diplomacy

The 3rd International Conference on Antarctic Studies is nearing completion in Minsk. Climatology, microbiology, geology, the ozone layer and the contribution of Belarusian researchers to the world science were discussed in the last three days. The congress was attended by 60 people from all over the world, including New Zealand, Great Britain, Norway and Turkey. They are all practicing scientists. A distinctive feature was the plenary format of the forum.

This is the third scientific and practical conference on the territory of Belarus. In the near future, domestic scientists have to clarify the program of research in Antarctica and determine the terms of the expedition, which will remain for the winter. 

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All