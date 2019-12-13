Semibratov: Deployment of nuclear weapons is a measure of prevention, not attack

Sanctions, strengthening of NATO's military potential near the borders of the Union State, supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine, provocations from the Baltic States and Poland - these are the geopolitical realities in which Belarus and Russia find themselves today. Therefore, the presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the Belarusian territory is a measure of warning to the countries that use aggressive rhetoric towards us.

First of all for the U.S., because they themselves deploy their nuclear tactical weapons throughout Europe. This opinion was shared with the TV channel "Belarus 1" by Deputy Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts Yevgeny Semibratov.

Yevgeny Semibratov, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the Russian University of Foreign Affairs (Russia):