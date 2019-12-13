3.39 RUB
Semibratov: Deployment of nuclear weapons is a measure of prevention, not attack
Sanctions, strengthening of NATO's military potential near the borders of the Union State, supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine, provocations from the Baltic States and Poland - these are the geopolitical realities in which Belarus and Russia find themselves today. Therefore, the presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the Belarusian territory is a measure of warning to the countries that use aggressive rhetoric towards us.
First of all for the U.S., because they themselves deploy their nuclear tactical weapons throughout Europe. This opinion was shared with the TV channel "Belarus 1" by Deputy Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts Yevgeny Semibratov.
Yevgeny Semibratov, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the Russian University of Foreign Affairs (Russia):
"Alexander Lukashenko gave a brilliant assessment regarding the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons: we have not invented anything new, American tactical nuclear weapons are deployed in Germany, Italy, Turkey, thus we have conceptually imitated the military-political schemes that our opponents use. In this regard, Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus should be perceived as a kind of preventive measure towards other countries of Eastern Europe, where Poland has been actively shouting for the last few months, or even a couple of years, that it just vitally needs American tactical nuclear weapons."
