Old folk rite "Haymaking Work Party" revived in Strochitsy
The ritual of the "Haymaking Work Party" was revived in the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Strochitsy. The workers of the ethno institution invited guests to the "Haymaking Work Party", where they gave an introductory lecture about mowing, demonstrated a symbolic procession with folk songs, showed how to sharpen the scythes and organized a mowing competition with prizes for the winners.
The museum bought 20 new scythes especially for the "Haymaking Work Party". But the most valuable items are not modern, but authentic - three ancient tools are kept in the collection of the museum.
