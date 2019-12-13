3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sergei Shparlo on priorities of new Chernobyl state program
Since it gained independence, Belarus has implemented five state programs to eliminate the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Each stage has shown that we do everything right, the affected areas were rehabilitated. This year we adopted the sixth one.
Thus, $1 billion has been allocated for the implementation of priority tasks. The total sum of allocations has amounted to 19 billion dollars. The task is sustainable social and economic development and the revival of lands.
The implemented projects helped to created new and modernize the existing industries, introduce modern technologies and attract investors, develop the infrastructure and tourism potential. The accents of the new Chernobyl state program were announced by Sergey Shparlo, director of the Department of Chernobyl Catastrophe Aftermath Mitigation.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All