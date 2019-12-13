3.42 RUB
Session of Parliament: Social emphasys of laws
The deputies have to adopt a budget for the future year and assess the financial planning for 2021. The document is aimed at increasing the effectiveness in the state administration and create conditions for attracting professionals to the system. The draft law on the contributions to the Social Protection Fund is also adopted. And thereby, a systematic approach in the field of state social insurance is fixed. The law provides for new categories of payers. The agenda of the session also included discussion of the rules of trade. One of the major trade networks insisted on expanding its share in the market. In contrast, the government regulator and small busines claimed about violation of honest competition. Deputies did not support the offers of networkers. As before, the trade monopolist can not occupy more than 20% of the market.
