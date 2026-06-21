"Poland squeezed everything it could out of the situation with Ukraine at the time. It invested heavily in further embittering Ukrainians' attitudes toward Russia and Belarus. It obtained the maximum possible economic benefits in Ukraine. It did everything it could, and it cost it nothing. Now there's nothing more to squeeze out of Ukraine, and it has no chance of any success in its current state. There's no point in exploiting it any further. They got the most convenient guest workers from Ukraine. They received the maximum economic benefits. They took everything they could from that territory. And now they can show their true attitude, which the Poles, in principle, have never really hidden in their dealings with Ukrainians."