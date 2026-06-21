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Shafir: Poland has squeezed everything it could out of Ukraine
Poland has been one of Ukraine's most active allies since the beginning of the conflict. However, today, disagreements are increasingly emerging between Warsaw and Kyiv.
Some experts believe that Poland has already reaped the main political and economic benefits from cooperation with Ukraine and is now increasingly less interested in continuing to support the previous level.
Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia:
"Poland squeezed everything it could out of the situation with Ukraine at the time. It invested heavily in further embittering Ukrainians' attitudes toward Russia and Belarus. It obtained the maximum possible economic benefits in Ukraine. It did everything it could, and it cost it nothing. Now there's nothing more to squeeze out of Ukraine, and it has no chance of any success in its current state. There's no point in exploiting it any further. They got the most convenient guest workers from Ukraine. They received the maximum economic benefits. They took everything they could from that territory. And now they can show their true attitude, which the Poles, in principle, have never really hidden in their dealings with Ukrainians."