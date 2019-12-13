EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Shklov Central District Hospital receives modern biochemical express analyzer

The equipment will be an invaluable support for the provision of quality medical care. A modern biochemical express analyzer was presented to the Shklov Central Regional Hospital. It will increase the number of tests and reduce their time. The present was given by the Mogilev Regional Branch of the Belarusian Children's Fund.

The equipment makes it possible to carry out the diagnostics fast.

Our help will be continued, and we are very grateful to all those who respond to our actions, events. Because only thanks to such joint efforts can we succeed.The laboratory of Shklov Central District Hospital carries out over 600 thousand tests annually.
Irina Fisyuk, director of Mogilev regional branch of the Belarusian Children's Fund

