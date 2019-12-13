3.42 RUB
Shoigu: Redeployment of troops during exercise "Allied Resolve - 2022" was brilliant
The meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was dedicated to strengthening the military alliance between Belarus and Russia. On 10 February, the active phase of the joint exercise "Allied Resolve" is planned.
President about the main goals of Belarusian-Russian exercises
The President named the main objectives of the exercise: training of our military and learning to work with the latest Russian weapons. Special centers are set up for this purpose. As for the equipment relocated to our country from Russia, Belarus intends to purchase many samples in the near future. Another goal is to strengthen the border with Ukraine.
Alexander Lukashenko: we have to reinforce the border with Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:
The Russian Defense Minister praised the redeployment of troops as part of the exercises. This stage is almost complete. The deployment of a large network of troops was also positively assessed. The leadership of the Belarusian military department deserves credit for this.
Shoigu: The stage of redeployment of troops as part of the exercises is almost complete
Sergey Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister:
The joint Russian-Belarusian exercise "Allied Resolve 2022" is purely defensive in nature and is an internal matter of the two countries - this has been repeatedly emphasized in the defense departments of our countries.
