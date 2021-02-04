Stadler Minsk begins testing first five-car electric train

Stylish design as well as comfort at high speed! Stadler Minsk has begun testing the first five-car electric train for Belarusian Railways. This year Belarusian Railways will get three electric trains, and seven next year. "FLIRT" is one of the most famous Stadler train models all over the world. The order for our country was formed taking into account the wishes of passengers. There will be space for bicycles and baby carriages, as well as air conditioning with an air treatment module.