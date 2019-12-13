Prosecutor General of Belarus addresses parliamentarians

Both houses of parliament gathered today in the Oval Hall, where the Prosecutor General of Belarus gave an update on the work of the agency. This format of communication is spelled out in the updated Constitution. The heads of the key state structures should inform the society about the state of affairs in the country. This is a new parliamentary tradition.

Vladimir Andreychenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“In accordance with the updated Basic Law of the country, the chambers of the National Assembly have the constitutional function to annually hear the information of the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the State Control Committee and the Chairman of the National Bank Board on the results of their activities. This competence should be seen as an important element of the ongoing political reform in the country, which aims to maximally involve citizens in the process of making state decisions, including through local councils of deputies, the All-Belarusian People's Assembly and, of course, the parliament.”

Andrei Shved said that the number of extremist crimes was significantly reduced last year and continues to decline. More than 6 thousand such crimes were registered in total, most of which were committed in 2020-2021. Their solvability is increasing: now it is 77%, said the prosecutor general.

As for public security: the number of crimes registered last year remained at the level of 2021. The number of people killed by criminal acts decreased significantly. There are fewer registered murders and facts of inflicting serious bodily injuries. However, the number of grave and especially grave crimes increased by almost 11%, mainly due to fraud on a large and especially large scale.

Also, according to the Prosecutor General, last year the number of drug-related crimes decreased. At the same time, the issues of preventing and combating cybercrimes remain urgent.