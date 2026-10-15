NATO’s new military concept has once again demonstrated the alliance’s aggressive rhetoric. At the same time, there have been no preconditions for conflict from Belarus. According to analysts, NATO is using this concept to justify its Russophobic policy.

“What is stated in the ‘Theory of Victory’ is simply ridiculous. There are three points, and all of them are quite banal. The first point is resistance and stopping the movement of our forces. First of all, we are not going to move there — we don’t need to. Then the question arises: who is planning to attack whom? That NATO might attack us, Russia, Belarus — that is a serious matter. Every time they attacked us, and this time, for some reason, we are suddenly supposed to attack them. We never attack anyone. We only defend what is ours. And nothing more,” noted Ivan Konovalov, military expert and journalist (Russia).

In his view, the West invents “scary concepts” in order to frighten its own people and to explain the “completely unjustified, absolutely irresponsible policy” that is currently being pursued there. “But it is hard for them to come to terms with this,” Konovalov concluded.