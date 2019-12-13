Situation on Belarusian-Lithuanian border getting worse

Queues of trucks at the border with Lithuania continue to grow. Almost 1.5 thousand heavy trucks in this direction are waiting to enter the European Union from Belarus. Despite the statements of the neighboring country's leadership about the involvement of additional staff to work at open checkpoints, the situation is only getting worse.

Anton Bychkovski, spokesman for the State Border Committee of Belarus:

The actual capacity of the Lithuanian border crossing "Medininkai" for the past 24 hours amounted to just over 10% of the established one. Only 54 trucks out of possible 500 were passed. It's obvious that by closing the checkpoints "Lavoriškės" and "Raigardas," the neighboring side purposefully continues to create obstacles to border crossing for cargo carriers, its own citizens, visiting Belarus in a visa-free manner.