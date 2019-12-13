3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belyakov: Emil Czeczko is a witness in key cases in Poland and has been threatened
The director of the center "System Human Rights," Dmitry Belyakov, reported BelTA news agency. Emil Czeczko was a witness in the key cases in Poland and he has received numerous threats. Today he did not appear at his job office. After he was found, a police squad was called. Dmitry Belyakov specified that it was in the afternoon. Emil Czeczko recently commented on the Polish fascists involved in military operations in the territory of Ukraine. Just a day ago, said the director of the center, there have been no alarming moments in his behavior.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All