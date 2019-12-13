3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Shift for children from Donetsk Region organized in Zubrenok camp
The Children from Donetsk Region arrived to have a rest in Belarus and immediately appreciated the warm welcome in Zubrenok. Rich program was prepared for the guests of the National Children Center from the first day: apart from rest, entertainments, sport and intellectual tasks they have health improving procedures. The schedule also includes school classes and excursions to places of significance for our country. The delegation from Donetsk Region includes one hundred and fifty children from orphanages, low-income families and families affected during the armed conflicts. They will spend three weeks in our country. The trip to a quiet and peaceful vacation was given for them by Alexey Talay Charitable Foundation. The idea was also supported personally by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
This month will be also full of events for the guests from the neighboring country. The cadet shift of students of the Union State "For the honor of the Fatherland" brought together 42 teams from Belarus and Russia. Guys have to show not only a good physical fitness, but also their creative abilities. The Day of the Union State, scheduled for September 23, will be the central event of the shift.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All