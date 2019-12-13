PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Shift for children from Donetsk Region organized in Zubrenok camp

The Children from Donetsk Region arrived to have a rest in Belarus and immediately appreciated the warm welcome in Zubrenok. Rich program was prepared for the guests of the National Children Center from the first day: apart from rest, entertainments, sport and intellectual tasks they have health improving procedures. The schedule also includes school classes and excursions to places of significance for our country. The delegation from Donetsk Region includes one hundred and fifty children from orphanages, low-income families and families affected during the armed conflicts. They will spend three weeks in our country. The trip to a quiet and peaceful vacation was given for them by Alexey Talay Charitable Foundation. The idea was also supported personally by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

This month will be also full of events for the guests from the neighboring country. The cadet shift of students of the Union State "For the honor of the Fatherland" brought together 42 teams from Belarus and Russia. Guys have to show not only a good physical fitness, but also their creative abilities. The Day of the Union State, scheduled for September 23, will be the central event of the shift.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All