Shift for children from Donetsk Region organized in Zubrenok camp

The Children from Donetsk Region arrived to have a rest in Belarus and immediately appreciated the warm welcome in Zubrenok. Rich program was prepared for the guests of the National Children Center from the first day: apart from rest, entertainments, sport and intellectual tasks they have health improving procedures. The schedule also includes school classes and excursions to places of significance for our country. The delegation from Donetsk Region includes one hundred and fifty children from orphanages, low-income families and families affected during the armed conflicts. They will spend three weeks in our country. The trip to a quiet and peaceful vacation was given for them by Alexey Talay Charitable Foundation. The idea was also supported personally by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.