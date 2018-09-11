PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Photographs from space on historical fence of Chelyuskintsev Park

Photographs from space were presented today in an open-air museum on the historical fence of the Chelyuskintsev Park. The project was created by three authors: photographer Sergei Plytkevich who made photos of his homeland from a helicopter, cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky who made photos through the ISS illuminator, as well as the Belarusian satellite. The photos present reserves, rivers, lakes, regional centers of our country and of course the Belarusian capital. Oleg Novitsky personally opened the space exhibition.

The photo project is also timed to the Year of Small Motherland. The exposition will expand with dozens of photos.

