Solid military arsenal of Lithuanian found by officers in Ostrovets
It is known that the suspect arrived in Belarus about 20 years ago and settled on a farm in Ostrovets District. He opened a service station and a grocery store. According to the migrant, he found firearms and cartridges on the farm he acquired. After that, the man became hooked and bought similar items in abandoned places. Part of the arsenal was stored at a service station, where the owner was also engaged in its restoration. The Lithuanian was placed in an IVS. The detainee was given a legal assessment, a criminal case was opened for illegal arms trafficking. The entire arsenal has been sent for examination. Some items have already been recognized as combat ones.
