Union programs in focus of heads of Russian and Belarusian regions

The speakers of the Council of the Republic and the Federation Council met with the heads of Russian and Belarusian regions before the plenary session. Natalia Kochanova noted that the trade turnover between the regions is growing every year. Last year 9 new joint ventures were launched. The amount of direct Russian investments in the Belarusian economy increased by 50%. Targeted work on new projects is underway - from mechanical engineering to the humanitarian sector. Special attention is paid to allied programs.



" In January-May 2023 alone, there were more than 100 mutual visits of official delegations within the framework of interregional cooperation. Exactly the same number, about 100, of business circles from Belarusian regions to the Russian Federation and Russian business circles to Belarus. Our enterprises take part in exhibitions. This shows a high level of trust in each other and a high level of interaction," said Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.



New agreements between scientific schools of the two countries, transport departments and regions were signed following the results of the meeting. In particular, Novosibirsk will establish close ties with Mogilev. Arkhangelsk signed a plan of joint activities until 2026.



