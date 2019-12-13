Rescuers honor memory of liquidators of Chernobyl accident

Today the rescuers remember the heroic colleagues. Emergencies workers honored the memory of the liquidators of the consequences of the disaster, who sacrificed themselves for the sake of saving others. The ceremony of laying flowers at the memorial plaque of Vasily Ignatenko took place in Minsk on the street named after him. As Minister Vadim Sinyavsky noted, our country has carried out unprecedented work to revive the territories. This is the elimination of the consequences, and social support for people, and the rehabilitation of victims.



The liquidators also took part in the ceremony. And today, some of the participants in those events serve in the ranks of the Ministry of Emergencies.