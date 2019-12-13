Special Rapid Response Detachment celebrates its 22nd birthday

Actions like this are another reminder of the importance of remembering the events of those years and the value of peace and tranquility. Especially now, when there is massive pressure from the outside and our country is being shaken on all fronts, the ability to live peacefully and raise children in safety takes on a special meaning. And on June 29 thereis yet another reason to say thank you for that to everyone involved. Twenty-two years of service to the homeland. The Special Rapid Response Detachment celebrates its birthday.