3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Special Rapid Response Detachment celebrates its 22nd birthday
Actions like this are another reminder of the importance of remembering the events of those years and the value of peace and tranquility. Especially now, when there is massive pressure from the outside and our country is being shaken on all fronts, the ability to live peacefully and raise children in safety takes on a special meaning. And on June 29 thereis yet another reason to say thank you for that to everyone involved. Twenty-two years of service to the homeland. The Special Rapid Response Detachment celebrates its birthday.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All