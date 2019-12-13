PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Average salary of Belarusians raised by 7.4% in the half-year - Ministry of Economy

In Belarus, the average salary has increased by 7.4% over the half-year, BelTA reports.

The nominal accrued average salary in Belarus reached Br1,796.3 in January-June 2023, including Br1,927.1 in June. In real terms, it increased by 7.4% in the half-year, including 15.2% in June.

