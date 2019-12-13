3.43 RUB
Super-fast charging station for electric cars opens in Minsk
Infrastructure for electric cars. About six hundred charging stations have opened in Belarus in recent years. In addition, almost 90 units will be built for drivers in the next few years, both on highways and in the city. One of the special features is super-fast charging. It is possible to recharge a car for 300 kilometers in 10 minutes. One of such stations was opened in Minsk. The number of electric vehicles in Belarus is also growing - our roads already have about 4 thousand of such vehicles.
