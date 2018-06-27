International shooting tournament under auspices of Ministry of Internal Affairs starts

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an international stand shooting tournament was launched. 13 teams participate there. This first tournament dedicated to the Independence Day brought together the strongest people of our country. Competitions are held among the state bodies that are part of the national security system. The winners will receive prizes on behalf of the President of Belarus. According to the Minister of the Interior, compak-sporting is a male sport that fits well with law enforcement: it requires good physical training, attention, ability to analyze the situation and make quick and correct decisions.