Potato pancakes can get the status of intangible historical and cultural value in Belarus

In May, historians, chefs and representatives of rural tourism will discuss the issue of including the tradition of cooking the national dish of potato pancake into the official list of intangible cultural property. Representatives of the Ministry of Culture have spent months on expeditions to the villages of Belarus. Thus, there are more than 200 kinds of potato pancakes in the book of recipes collected from grandmothers.

