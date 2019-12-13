3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Potato pancakes can get the status of intangible historical and cultural value in Belarus
In May, historians, chefs and representatives of rural tourism will discuss the issue of including the tradition of cooking the national dish of potato pancake into the official list of intangible cultural property. Representatives of the Ministry of Culture have spent months on expeditions to the villages of Belarus. Thus, there are more than 200 kinds of potato pancakes in the book of recipes collected from grandmothers.
President
All
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All