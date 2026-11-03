On the sidelines of the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, US political commentator Steve Samarin, a participant in US Republican Party projects, shared his opinion on Alexander Lukashenko's statement, Donald Trump's relations with Minsk, the Ukrainian conflict, and the US midterm elections.

The central topic of the conversation was an assessment of Trump's role in preventing World War III and a forecast for a possible meeting between the two leaders. Samarin has also commented on the "deep state," voter fraud, and early voting.

At the conference, Alexander Lukashenko stated that, despite some rough edges, thanks to Donald Trump, World War III has so far been avoided. According to Steve Samarin, this is very high praise. "President Lukashenko stated this directly: thanks to Donald Trump, we have not gotten involved in World War III, we have not unleashed it," the guest said. He added that Trump is indeed doing everything in his power to avoid World War III, and so far he has succeeded.

Samarin is confident that a meeting between the two presidents will definitely take place. "I have almost no doubt that it will happen in the very near future," he said.

According to the expert, Trump has repeatedly expressed his respect for the Belarusian President, his political expertise, and his influence. For the American President, Samarin reckons, it is important to meet with the Belarusian leader to discuss security issues in Europe.

The analyst also stated that Belarus is virtually the only independent European state. The other states, in his opinion, have surrendered their independence and sovereignty to Washington and are under the influence not of Trump, but of destructive forces that are wreaking havoc in Europe. Trump, Samarin added, is trying to overcome this, and Belarus can work together to fight against this deep state.

The expert emphasized that this is not a conspiracy theory group. According to him, these are officials who sabotage Trump's decisions, have been in office for 10, 20, or 30 years, and have mechanisms in place to resist good initiatives. They have both financial and political interests, influence, and power, the guest acknowledged. However, according to the commentator, they have so far been unable to effectively act against Trump.

Samarin emphasized that Trump has firmly committed to restoring relations with the Republic of Belarus. He is not omnipotent and cannot recreate with the stroke of a pen everything destroyed by the previous administration, but he is consistently moving toward this goal.

As long as Trump remains President of the United States, he continues to wield colossal power and is determined to restore trust between Belarus and the United States, Samarin stated.

The expert said he had no doubt whatsoever about the Belarusian President's words when he spoke of the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine in the next few months. "If he said that, it will be so," Samarin said.

The campaign leading up to the US midterm elections has been extremely controversial. OSCE observers were barred, and there are allegations of voter fraud and mail-in voting. Samarin responded with irony to Trump's promise to give a million dollars to anyone who catches a voter fraudster. If Trump pays out a million dollars to everyone, the number of millionaires in the US will increase significantly, and the country might become the millionaire champion.

However, he acknowledged that there have been, are, and will be violations, as well as fraud. The only question is the scale and whether they will be able to make a difference in the swing states.

The analyst emphasized that early voting lasts about a month, with the timing varying from state to state. Local and gubernatorial elections are also included. Samarin called early voting a loophole for fraud and predicted that the country would see significant fraud, with the number of millionaires increasing significantly tomorrow.