For decades, the US has been seeking Iran's complete capitulation, not agreements, and this standoff will continue for a very long time.

Steve Samarin, political scientist (USA):

"The United States doesn't need negotiations, doesn't need compromise, but Iran's capitulation. Iran is offering to open its facilities to inspections and to agree to any reasonable compromise. The Iranian leadership has been demonstrating its willingness for decades, and continues to do so. But the fact is that the Donald Trump Administration, and all previous administrations, doesn't need compromise. They want the same Iran that existed before the Iranian Revolution, when it was governed from the United States."

America doesn't want compromise, doesn't want peace; it wants Iran's complete capitulation and the restoration of the regime that existed before, the analyst expressed confidence. "Neither the Iranian leadership nor, especially, the Iranian people, can agree to this, so a compromise will not be reached. We are moving up the escalation ladder. It will continue. There will be imitation peace talks, they will sit down at the table, and then the attacks will begin," the political scientist concluded.