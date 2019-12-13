3.42 RUB
192 athletes and 72 trainers will become scholars of the Presidential Sports Club in 2020.
The 14th award ceremony was held in the Hall of Fame of the National Olympic Committee today. The amounts of payments vary depending on the results shown, the level of competition, whether the discipline is Olympic. A record number of trainers were awarded.
The Hall of Olympic Glory was chosen as the venue for the awarding ceremony. The awarded athletes were up to 25 years old, trainers and teachers up to 41. 72 trainers became scholarship holders of the Presidential Sports Club.
The youngest of those awarded today was the 7-year-old Varvara Matskevich, the planet's champion in rapid chess among girls under 8 years old.
The largest annual scholarship amounted to 16800 rubles, the average more than 6,5 thousand.
The rowers received the largest number of scholarships. 12 representatives of the women's wrestling, the same number of Greco-Romans were awarded. The scholarship of the Presidential Sports Club is a powerful financial aid for beginner athletes. It illustrates the strong government support at any age.
