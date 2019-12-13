3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Cost of Schengen visas for Belarusians to be reduced from July 1
The cost of Schengen visas for Belarusians will be reduced to 35 euros from July 1. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry received an official notification from the European Union about the completion of the internal procedures for ratification of the agreements on visa facilitation and readmission. The Belarusian side completed these procedures in April. The deadline for considering visa applications for citizens of Belarus will be 10 calendar days. The issuance of urgent visas will be available. Several categories of citizens will be exempted from paying a visa fee.
