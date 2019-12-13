Students of Gomel State Medical University arrange call center to work with first level contacts

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, the medics are helped by their future colleagues. The students of Gomel State Medical University organized a call center to work with first level contacts. Volunteers receive information from the city outpatient clinics about such citizens, call them, collect anamnesis, counseling them on COVID-19. The goal is to prevent the spread of the infection at an early stage. Also, young people help Gomel epidemiologists.



Medical students help patients to rehabilitate after coronavirus. The guys record video clips with special breathing exercises and post them on the Internet.



