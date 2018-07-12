PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Students from China come to Belarus to gain experience

Twenty students of the Shanghai Publishing and Printing College will study Belarusian publishing at the Belarusian State Technological University. Foreign students will get acquainted with all the nuances of the profession in practice at publishing houses. At the same time, Belarusian students have left for China. This exchange program has been working for two years.

