T-34 arrives in Belarus to take part in parade on July 3 - the legendary tank was the first to enter occupied Minsk in July 1944
An echelon with T-34 tanks arrived in Belarus, which will take part in the Independence Day parade. A total of 10 units of such vehicles have been delivered.
This is the weapon of Victory, which largely determined the outcome of the battles of the Great Patriotic War. The legendary machines opposed the German “Tigers” and “Panthers”. It was the T-34 that first entered occupied Minsk in July 1944.
T-34 tanks will be placed in military units of Minsk garrison. And from next week these vehicles will take part in training for the parade at Lipki airfield as part of the mechanized column.
On July 3, more than 250 units of wheeled and tracked vehicles will march along Victory Avenue in Minsk.
