Analysts note that the American delegation achieved no visible results at the talks. The parties to the conflict continue to hold different positions on a settlement.

Vladimir Oleynik, member of the council of the international public movement Other Ukraine and a former deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada:

“The Americans and Zelensky with his clique did not want peace. They wanted a truce. They say: let’s take a pause for a week, a month, six months, even a year — and in that time, just as during and after the Minsk agreements, we will mobilize more people, receive more weapons and continue the war. Russia says no, that does not suit us. What suits us is a solid and lasting peace. These two divergences, of course, are real.”

The Americans are suffering setbacks in the Middle East, and before the congressional elections they need some kind of foreign success, the expert notes. Had even a short-term ceasefire been reached, Trump would have sold it at the polls as proof that yet an eighth or ninth war had been stopped. As of today it has ended on the principle that they left empty-handed. That is, they did not get the result they wanted. They did, however, agree to keep talking.