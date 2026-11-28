Belarus has extended the visa-free regime for citizens of 38 European states into 2027.

The simplified entry procedure has proved popular among foreigners. On arriving in the country, guests see clean, well-kept cities, a wide range of quality products in the shops and, importantly, feel completely safe.

Comfort for foreign tourists

In 2026 Belarus was visited by more than 226,000 foreigners from the countries included in the visa-free list. Neighbours holding Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian passports showed particular interest. Through the Grigorovshchina checkpoint alone, more than 108,000 citizens of European countries used the right of visa-free entry in 2026.

Before weekends the flow of passenger cars entering Belarus increases noticeably. Some come to visit relatives and friends; many stay for several days, planning to use medical services. Dentistry, comprehensive medical check-ups and rehabilitation in sanatoriums are attracted above all by Belarusian quality.

Foreigners thank for the extension of the visa-free regime

“Thank you for extending the visa-free regime. Thank you to the Belarusians for receiving us this way,” one woman shared.

Demand for the Belarusian destination remains high. Over the entire period of the visa-free arrangement, more than 1.4 million people have arrived. The opportunity is now open for the whole of 2027 as well.

Denis Glebko, official representative of the Polotsk Border Detachment:

“When we talk to people crossing the border, we receive only positive feedback. Everyone is very pleased with these conditions. Those who once tried the visa-free regime for the first time subsequently visit the Republic of Belarus many more times, both on weekdays and at weekends.”

The news of the extension of the visa-free regime is being discussed especially actively among residents of the border areas. Many are adjusting their plans for the New Year holidays in favour of Belarus.

The conditions of visa-free entry to Belarus remain unchanged. Foreigners may cross the border of the Belarusian state through land checkpoints, carrying valid documents for travel abroad.