On September 14, the video-hosting platform YouTube blocked several radio channels and CTV. Military-political analyst Alexander Tikhansky during a broadcast on the First Information channel explained the reasons behind this move—which coincided with the anticipated visit to Belarus by John Coale, a special envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Digital censorship online: YouTube blocks Belarusian media

"Yesterday, people were calling it unexpected, but I believe it was clearly planned. A full-scale attack is underway. Yesterday we saw a distinct, organized attack—specifically aimed at taking these channels down. CTV blocking is clear since it's a TV channel, of course, but practically all Belarusian radio stations have been removed from the platform," Alexander Tikhansky stated.

According to him, the only explanation that comes to mind involves conspiracy theories. "It’s happening right before the American delegation arrives in Minsk… Why now, and how are the two connected? Is it to demonstrate power in the information space? To show that the West can restrict our ability to disseminate information? I think this issue will come sharply into focus during the meetings in Minsk," the analyst concluded.