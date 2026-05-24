"The current crisis is complex," expert Yushkov says about the global energy crisis

The global energy crisis has proven to be much more profound than rising oil prices – its consequences have affected other areas as well. Experts emphasize this.

"The first to suffer will be those who, firstly, have no or small strategic oil reserves, and secondly, these are poor countries that cannot compete on price for the oil that does enter the world market. They will be the first to suffer; they will be the ones who will face a physical shortage," noted Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

"For everyone else, this crisis is expressed in the economic plane: there is oil, but it is expensive; there is gas, but it is expensive. The difference between previous crises and the current one is that the current one is complex. It is not only an oil shortage, but also, first of all, a gas shortage. And, accordingly, this is a shortage of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers, because Qatar, which was locked inside the Persian Gulf, produced a lot of nitrogen fertilizers.