The Counter-Terrorism Forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Minsk on October 7-8. Delegations from 28 countries, 17 CIS and SCO bodies, and 10 international organizations have been invited.

The forum will include the IV CIS Conference on Countering Terrorism and Extremism and the XII International Scientific and Practical Conference of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure.

Military-political analyst Alexander Tikhansky stated that today, in the face of a spreading cyber threat, there is a pressing need for interstate Special Forces to adopt common practices.

According to him, the main benefit here lies in the creation of a common operational language where legal regulations and technical standards have historically differed.

"This is understandable. Different legal frameworks, even electronic and reconnaissance strike channels have long been a vulnerability of Eurasian security," the analyst noted.

He also emphasized that Special Forces are learning to synchronize target assignments, exchange classified data in real time, and act as a unified force, rather than as disparate national units bound by interdepartmental coordination protocols.