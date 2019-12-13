Celebratory assemblies timed to Knowledge Day held all over the country

The first bell rang at school No. 204 in the capital. This year 156 first graders formed 6 classes. Children have lessons, homework, communication with classmates, exams - something that will forever remain a pleasant echo in the minds of everyone. Celebratory assemblies on the occasion of Knowledge Day were held all over the country. In gymnasium No. 61 this year about 900 students sat for desks. All conditions have been created for them in the institution. New departments were also opened - Physics and Mathematics, English and Chemistry and Biology (more details in the video).



