PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus commemorates tragic events at Chernobyl NPP

Today, Belarus marks a tragic date in history. Thirty-five years ago, a major man-made disaster occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. We are still coping with its consequences.

The life of people on the affected territories and restoration of lands was addressed by the President's during all these years. In late April, the President traditionally travels to the areas affected by the man-made disaster. These lands have been brought back to life in our country. 35 years after the terrible accident, we see cities reviving, people coming back, social facilities opening. The next step is to commission a comprehensive programme for these regions, with a focus on new jobs.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All