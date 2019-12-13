Trend for innovations in domestic military-industrial complex

One of the main sources of income in the budget is the enterprises of the state military-industrial complex. Last year's net profit was more than 270 million rubles. The head of the committee Dmitry Pantus exposed the financial and economic indicators of the domestic military-industrial complex, plans for the next year and development strategy. In particular, he noted that the emphasis was placed on the creation of new designs, changes in management, transformation of the industry and import substitution.



