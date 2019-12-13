3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Trend for innovations in domestic military-industrial complex
One of the main sources of income in the budget is the enterprises of the state military-industrial complex. Last year's net profit was more than 270 million rubles. The head of the committee Dmitry Pantus exposed the financial and economic indicators of the domestic military-industrial complex, plans for the next year and development strategy. In particular, he noted that the emphasis was placed on the creation of new designs, changes in management, transformation of the industry and import substitution.
Belarus will display 230 new products at Milex-2021 armament exhibition
And as Dmitry Pantus noted, this year the traditional Milex exhibition will be a test for the entire military-industrial industry of Belarus. TheBelarusian arms manufacturers will present 230 new products, from communications equipment and drones to missiles and multiple-launch rocket systems.
