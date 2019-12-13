PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Farewell ceremony for Vladimir Makei to be held at Officers' House on November 29

A farewell ceremony for Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei will be held at Officers' House on Tuesday, November 29. The ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 am, BelTA informs with reference to the Foreign Ministry press service.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All