3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.24 BYN
Cycle of documentary mini-films Belarus Remembers in new TV season
Belarus Remembers is a cycle of documentary mini-films dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Belarusian territories from the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War. The project is unique both in the presentation of the material and in the picture. Belarus Remembers is our common tragic and heroic history. The shooting process is in full swing. The first series will be aired on channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 this month.