# TVOIBY- let's support Belarusian Olympians together
The TV News Agency launched the traditional diary of the main start of the four-year anniversary, which comes out of Tokyo immediately after the Panorama and every day! Everyone can become a part of this: publish short videos with words of support to our athletes on your Instagram page, post them with the hashtag TVOIBY and we will show the most interesting moments in our diaries. The Olympics will end on August 8. Let's support our athletes together!
