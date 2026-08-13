“Two Parents — Two Children.” Belarus’ President Just Made It Official Policy

“Two parents — two children.”

That’s the formula President Alexander Lukashenko laid out at a meeting with the Council of Ministers. It’s not radical. It’s not utopian. It’s the absolute minimum if a nation wants to continue existing. Anything less, and you’re not reproducing — you’re disappearing.

Yet even this basic standard is something too many families still refuse to meet.

Having children is, of course, a deliberate decision. Young couples weigh every factor: housing, careers, lifestyle, and — most of all — money. Cash remains the biggest obstacle for a lot of people. So the government is proposing to tweak the support system again. Lukashenko’s position is clear: before you spend another ruble, prove it will actually deliver results.

He put it bluntly:

“Is there any guarantee that expanding financial incentives will really boost the birth rate? What does world experience show? Will massive state support produce an effect over the long term — five years and beyond? How will it hit the budget and the economy? We can take money from whoever we want and pour it into future births… and end up with half as many children. Who exactly are we funding?”

Effectiveness first. Everything else second.

Belarus already has one proven tool: the Family Capital program, launched in 2015. It provides non-cash funds when a third (or subsequent) child is born or adopted. The amount is adjusted every year and now exceeds 35,000 Belarusian rubles. More than 155,000 deposit accounts have been opened. Over 100,000 families have already been allowed to use the money early — most often to build or renovate housing. That option, introduced several years ago, proved immediately popular. Why wait until the child turns 18 when you can improve the family’s living conditions right now?

But Belarus doesn’t stop at Family Capital. This is a country that still treats family as a real priority, not a slogan.

At the birth of a first child, parents receive a one-time benefit equal to 10 subsistence minimum budgets. For the second and every subsequent child, it jumps to 14. There are monthly payments. Labor guarantees protect parents’ contracts and vacation schedules. Large families get a special one-time payment before the new school year. This summer the “Batskava Kashulya” project was launched. The list goes on.

Any new measures or higher benefits will simply be additions to a system that already exists.

Whether all of this produces a genuine baby boom is something only time will reveal. Lukashenko, at least, is refusing to pretend that writing bigger checks automatically solves the problem.