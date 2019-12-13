Thousands of Belarusians united by BRYU charity action "To School with a Kind Heart"

The Belarusian Republican Youth Union's charity action "To School with a Kind Heart" united thousands of caring Belarusians. On the eve, its interim results were summed up in Minsk. During August, volunteers of the Kind Heart movement were on duty in the shopping centers. They organized a collection of office supplies and other school equipment for children from disadvantaged families with many children, as well as those who are temporarily in difficult life situations. Similar campaigns are held in all regions.