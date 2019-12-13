EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Former McDonald's in Belarus to get new name

The former McDonald's facilities in Belarus are to be relaunched under the new brand Mak.by. This is reported by Sputnik, citing the database of the National Centre for Intellectual Property (NCIP).

KSB Victory Restaurants, the former franchisee of the American chain in Belarus, has applied for registration of three trademarks.

One of them is "Mak.by" on a green background with a yellow heart. The other is the same, but the background is gray

In addition, the firm decided to patent the name Mak.by itself in Belarus.

