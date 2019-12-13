EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Gala concert in honour of nation's immortal exploit held at Victory Monument

The All-Belarusian celebration culminated at the symbol of steadfastness and selflessness of the Belarusian people.

They performed songs which still leave no one indifferent and stories of the feat of those who were the first to go into battle, defended the Mothrtland or worked at factories. The gala concert is literally about "the people's immortal feat".


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All