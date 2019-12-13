PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Orthodox believers begin Holy Week

Today, Orthodox believers begin Holy Week, the most important period in the Church year. It is dedicated to the last days of Christ's earthly life, his crucifixion and burial. The multi-day Lent fast becomes particularly strict. There are special divine services, during which people commemorate the events of the New Testament. Each day has a special meaning, symbolism and special divine services. During this week, day by day we prepare ourselves for the great feast of the Resurrection of Christ.

