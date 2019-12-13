Today, Orthodox believers begin Holy Week, the most important period in the Church year. It is dedicated to the last days of Christ's earthly life, his crucifixion and burial. The multi-day Lent fast becomes particularly strict. There are special divine services, during which people commemorate the events of the New Testament. Each day has a special meaning, symbolism and special divine services. During this week, day by day we prepare ourselves for the great feast of the Resurrection of Christ.